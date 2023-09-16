Reedsville Eastern topped Waterford 21-20 in a tough tilt on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Reedsville Eastern a 7-0 lead over Waterford.

The Wildcats bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 14-12.

Waterford came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Reedsville Eastern 20-14.

The Eagles pulled off a stirring 7-0 final quarter to trip the Wildcats.

Last season, Waterford and Reedsville Eastern faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Reedsville Eastern High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Reedsville Eastern faced off against Crown City South Gallia and Waterford took on Sarahsville Shenandoah on Sept. 1 at Waterford High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.