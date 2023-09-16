McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 50-14 win over Morral Ridgedale for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The start wasn’t the problem for Morral Ridgedale, as it began with a 7-0 edge over McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley through the end of the first quarter.

The Rams kept a 20-7 halftime margin at the Rockets’ expense.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley breathed fire to a 36-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Morral Ridgedale squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Morral Ridgedale High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Morral Ridgedale faced off against Mt Victory Ridgemont and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley took on Waynesfield-Goshen on Sept. 1 at McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley High School.

