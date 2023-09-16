Montpelier finally found a way to top Sand Creek 19-12 in a Michigan high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Montpelier jumped in front of Sand Creek 13-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Aggies rallied in the second quarter by making it 13-12.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Locomotives held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Montpelier faced off against Edgerton.

