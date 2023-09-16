Toronto collected a solid win over New Cumberland Oak Glen in a 41-21 verdict for a West Virginia high school football victory at New Cumberland Oak Glen High on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Toronto a 14-0 lead over New Cumberland Oak Glen.

The Red Knights’ offense stormed in front for a 20-0 lead over the Golden Bears at the intermission.

Toronto charged to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Red Knights chalked up this decision in spite of the Golden Bears’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, New Cumberland Oak Glen and Toronto faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Toronto Jr./Sr. High School.

In recent action on Sept. 7, New Cumberland Oak Glen faced off against Richmond Edison and Toronto took on Weirton Weir on Sept. 1 at Toronto Jr./Sr. High School.

