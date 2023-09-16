A suffocating defense helped Wellsville handle Leetonia 14-0 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Wellsville jumped in front of Leetonia 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Wellsville darted to a 14-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Wellsville and Leetonia faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Leetonia High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Wellsville faced off against Caldwell and Leetonia took on Strasburg on Sept. 1 at Strasburg High School.

