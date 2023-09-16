Pioneer North Central dismissed Oregon Cardinal Stritch by a 44-6 count for an Ohio high school football victory at Oregon Cardinal Stritch High on Sept. 16.

Pioneer North Central darted in front of Oregon Cardinal Stritch 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles opened an immense 30-0 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Pioneer North Central thundered to a 38-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles and the Cardinals each scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Oregon Cardinal Stritch faced off against Montpelier and Pioneer North Central took on West Unity Hilltop on Sept. 8 at West Unity Hilltop High School.

