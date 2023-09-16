A swift early pace pushed West Alexandria Twin Valley South past Union City Mississinawa Valley Friday 35-7 on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave West Alexandria Twin Valley South a 21-0 lead over Union City Mississinawa Valley.

The Panthers fought to a 35-0 intermission margin at the Black Hawks’ expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as West Alexandria Twin Valley South and Union City Mississinawa Valley were both scoreless.

The Black Hawks closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, West Alexandria Twin Valley South and Union City Mississinawa Valley faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Union City Mississinawa Valley faced off against Arcanum and West Alexandria Twin Valley South took on New Madison Tri-Village on Sept. 1 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School.

