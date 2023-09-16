West Liberty-Salem dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 35-7 win over London Madison-Plains in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

London Madison-Plains showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over West Liberty-Salem as the first quarter ended.

The Tigers’ offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Golden Eagles at the intermission.

West Liberty-Salem roared to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, London Madison-Plains faced off against West Jefferson and West Liberty-Salem took on Jamestown Greeneview on Sept. 1 at Jamestown Greeneview High School.

