New Paris National Trail unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off New Lebanon Dixie 61-21 Friday at New Paris National Trail High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

New Paris National Trail opened with a 28-7 advantage over New Lebanon Dixie through the first quarter.

The Blazers’ offense breathed fire in front for a 47-7 lead over the Greyhounds at halftime.

New Paris National Trail breathed fire to a 61-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Greyhounds enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, New Paris National Trail and New Lebanon Dixie faced off on Sept. 15, 2022 at New Lebanon Dixie High School.

In recent action on Sept. 7, New Paris National Trail faced off against Middletown Madison and New Lebanon Dixie took on Ansonia on Sept. 1 at Ansonia High School.

