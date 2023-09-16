Lewisburg Tri-County North’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Arcanum 42-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Lewisburg Tri-County North darted in front of Arcanum 15-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers registered a 22-12 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-8 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Arcanum faced off against Union City Mississinawa Valley.

