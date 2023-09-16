West Jefferson grabbed a 40-20 victory at the expense of South Charleston Southeastern on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Roughriders opened a narrow 21-14 gap over the Trojans at halftime.

West Jefferson darted to a 34-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Roughriders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, South Charleston Southeastern faced off against North Lewisburg Triad and West Jefferson took on London Madison-Plains on Sept. 1 at London Madison-Plains High School.

