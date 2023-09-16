Hanoverton United dismissed Salineville Southern Local by a 35-14 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Hanoverton United jumped in front of Salineville Southern Local 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 7-6.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Hanoverton United and Salineville Southern Local locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Golden Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

Last season, Salineville Southern Local and Hanoverton United squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Salineville Southern Local High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Hanoverton United faced off against Columbiana Crestview and Salineville Southern Local took on East Canton on Sept. 1 at Salineville Southern Local High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.