It was a tough night for Atwater Waterloo which was overmatched by Mineral Ridge in this 47-12 verdict.

The first quarter gave Mineral Ridge a 14-6 lead over Atwater Waterloo.

The Rams fought to a 28-12 intermission margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Mineral Ridge pulled to a 40-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rams got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Mineral Ridge and Atwater Waterloo squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Atwater Waterloo High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Mineral Ridge faced off against Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Atwater Waterloo took on Lisbon on Sept. 1 at Atwater Waterloo High School.

