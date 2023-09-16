Leavittsburg LaBrae dismissed Newton Falls by a 41-7 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Leavittsburg LaBrae roared in front of Newton Falls 34-0 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Vikings and the Tigers were both scoreless.

Leavittsburg LaBrae jumped to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Newton Falls and Leavittsburg LaBrae faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Newton Falls High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Leavittsburg LaBrae faced off against Niles and Newton Falls took on Vienna Mathews on Sept. 2 at Vienna Mathews High School.

