North Jackson Jackson-Milton posted a narrow 28-21 win over McDonald during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

McDonald showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over North Jackson Jackson-Milton as the first quarter ended.

The Bluejays and the Blue Devils dueled to a draw at 14-14 with the third quarter looming.

North Jackson Jackson-Milton took control in the third quarter with a 21-14 advantage over McDonald.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, North Jackson Jackson-Milton and McDonald squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at McDonald High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, North Jackson Jackson-Milton faced off against Windham and McDonald took on Campbell Memorial on Sept. 1 at Campbell Memorial High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.