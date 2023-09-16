Youngstown Valley Christian eventually beat East Palestine 28-13 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Youngstown Valley Christian moved in front of East Palestine 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as East Palestine climbed back to within 20-7.

The Eagles held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Youngstown Valley Christian and East Palestine squared off on Oct. 22, 2021 at East Palestine High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, East Palestine faced off against Bridgeport and Youngstown Valley Christian took on Sebring on Sept. 7 at Sebring McKinley Jr./Sr. High School.

