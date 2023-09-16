Cincinnati Gamble Montessori’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cincinnati Summit Country Day 56-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 16.

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori jumped in front of Cincinnati Summit Country Day 12-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Gators registered a 42-14 advantage at halftime over the Silver Knights.

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori jumped to a 50-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Gators held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Sept. 8, Cincinnati Summit Country Day squared off with St Bernard-Elmwood Place in a football game.

