Springfield Northeastern finally found a way to top Cedarville 28-21 at Springfield Northeastern High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Springfield Northeastern opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cedarville through the first quarter.

The Jets opened a narrow 14-7 gap over the Indians at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 28-21.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Springfield Northeastern faced off against Springfield Catholic Central and Cedarville took on Milford Center Fairbanks on Sept. 1 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

