West Milton Milton-Union controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 29-6 victory over Troy Christian in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

West Milton Milton-Union opened with a 23-0 advantage over Troy Christian through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Troy Christian showed some mettle by fighting back to a 23-6 count in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, West Milton Milton-Union and Troy Christian squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Troy Christian faced off against Middletown Madison and West Milton Milton-Union took on Sidney Lehman Catholic on Sept. 7 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

