Sidney Lehman Catholic dominated Casstown Miami East 31-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Cavaliers registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Vikings.

Sidney Lehman Catholic thundered to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Sidney Lehman Catholic and Casstown Miami East squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Casstown Miami East faced off against Springfield Northwestern and Sidney Lehman Catholic took on West Milton Milton-Union on Sept. 7 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

