Greenwood Center Grove knocked off Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 36-18 for an Indiana high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Greenwood Center Grove a 15-6 lead over Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.

The Trojans registered a 22-6 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.

Greenwood Center Grove steamrolled to a 29-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Recently on Sept. 1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep squared off with Columbus Eastmoor in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.