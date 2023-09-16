A suffocating defense helped Wheelersburg handle Lucasville Valley 35-0 on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Wheelersburg thundered in front of Lucasville Valley 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Indians’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Wheelersburg and Lucasville Valley faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Wheelersburg High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lucasville Valley faced off against Piketon and Wheelersburg took on Jackson on Sept. 1 at Jackson High School.

