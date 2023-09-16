Minford unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off McDermott Northwest 63-21 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Minford a 13-7 lead over McDermott Northwest.

The Falcons opened an enormous 42-21 gap over the Mohawks at halftime.

Minford pulled to a 56-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, McDermott Northwest faced off against Chillicothe Huntington and Minford took on Wellston on Sept. 1 at Minford High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.