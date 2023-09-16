It was a tough night for Bidwell River Valley which was overmatched by Pomeroy Meigs in this 40-6 verdict.

Pomeroy Meigs opened with a 26-0 advantage over Bidwell River Valley through the first quarter.

The Marauders fought to a 32-6 halftime margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Pomeroy Meigs pulled to a 40-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Pomeroy Meigs and Bidwell River Valley played in a 37-20 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Bidwell River Valley faced off against Willow Wood Symmes Valley and Pomeroy Meigs took on Coal Grove on Sept. 1 at Pomeroy Meigs High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.