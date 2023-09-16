Proctorville Fairland recorded a big victory over Ironton Rock Hill 40-7 at Proctorville Fairland High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Proctorville Fairland a 33-0 lead over Ironton Rock Hill.

Proctorville Fairland and Ironton Rock Hill each scored in the third quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Proctorville Fairland and Ironton Rock Hill squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Ironton Rock Hill High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Proctorville Fairland faced off against Ironton and Ironton Rock Hill took on Oak Hill on Sept. 1 at Oak Hill High School.

