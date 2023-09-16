Wellston’s defense throttled Albany Alexander, resulting in a 27-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Wellston a 14-0 lead over Albany Alexander.

Wellston steamrolled to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Albany Alexander and Wellston squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Wellston High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Albany Alexander faced off against Belpre and Wellston took on Minford on Sept. 1 at Minford High School.

