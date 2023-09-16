West Portsmouth West posted a narrow 24-21 win over Waverly in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 16.

Waverly showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-3 advantage over West Portsmouth West as the first quarter ended.

The Senators kept a 10-7 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

West Portsmouth West darted to a 17-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers rallied with a 14-7 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Senators prevailed.

Last season, West Portsmouth West and Waverly squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at West Portsmouth West High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Waverly faced off against Lucasville Valley and West Portsmouth West took on Wellston on Sept. 8 at Wellston High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.