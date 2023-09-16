Reading shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 31-21 win over Cincinnati Madeira in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

Cincinnati Madeira showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Reading as the first quarter ended.

The Mustangs had a 21-14 edge on the Blue Devils at the beginning of the third quarter.

Reading broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 28-21 lead over Cincinnati Madeira.

The Blue Devils held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Madeira and Reading squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Cincinnati Madeira High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Reading faced off against Cincinnati Summit Country Day and Cincinnati Madeira took on Cincinnati Purcell Marian on Sept. 1 at Cincinnati Madeira High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.