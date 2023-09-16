Greenfield McClain finally found a way to top Cincinnati Hills Christian 27-25 at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Cincinnati Hills Christian started on steady ground by forging an 18-8 lead over Greenfield McClain at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

It took a 19-7 rally, but the Tigers were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

The last time Greenfield McClain and Cincinnati Hills Christian played in a 48-14 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cincinnati Hills Christian faced off against Oviedo The Master’s Academy and Greenfield McClain took on Bainbridge Paint Valley on Sept. 1 at Bainbridge Paint Valley High School.

