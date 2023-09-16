A suffocating defense helped Poland Seminary handle Hubbard 53-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Poland Seminary opened with a 30-0 advantage over Hubbard through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Poland Seminary jumped to a 39-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Poland Seminary and Hubbard faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Poland Seminary High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Hubbard squared off with Warren Howland in a football game.

