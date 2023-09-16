Glouster Trimble’s defense throttled Cincinnati Woodward, resulting in a 15-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Glouster Trimble a 7-0 lead over Cincinnati Woodward.

The Tomcats registered a 13-0 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.

Glouster Trimble jumped to a 15-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Woodward and Glouster Trimble squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Glouster Trimble High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cincinnati Woodward faced off against Bethel-Tate and Glouster Trimble took on McArthur Vinton County on Sept. 1 at Glouster Trimble High School.

