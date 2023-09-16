Kettering Alter posted a narrow 20-13 win over Bellbrook at Kettering Alter on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Knights registered a 14-3 advantage at halftime over the Golden Eagles.

Bellbrook showed some mettle by fighting back to a 14-10 count in the third quarter.

The Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-3 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 7, Kettering Alter faced off against Trotwood-Madison and Bellbrook took on Germantown Valley View on Sept. 1 at Germantown Valley View High School.

