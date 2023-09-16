Hamilton Badin rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 49-12 win over Cincinnati Hughes at Hamilton Badin High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Hamilton Badin moved in front of Cincinnati Hughes 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams’ offense roared in front for a 28-6 lead over the Big Red at halftime.

Hamilton Badin thundered to a 42-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rams held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Hamilton Badin faced off against Trenton Edgewood and Cincinnati Hughes took on St Bernard Roger Bacon on Sept. 1 at St Bernard Roger Bacon High School.

