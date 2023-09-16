McArthur Vinton County scored early and often to roll over The Plains Athens 35-13 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

McArthur Vinton County opened with a 7-0 advantage over The Plains Athens through the first quarter.

The Vikings registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 21-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, McArthur Vinton County and The Plains Athens squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at The Plains Athens High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, McArthur Vinton County faced off against Glouster Trimble and The Plains Athens took on Marietta on Sept. 1 at Marietta High School.

