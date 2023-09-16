A suffocating defense helped Mogadore Field handle Lodi Cloverleaf 14-0 at Lodi Cloverleaf High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The Falcons’ offense darted in front for a 7-0 lead over the Colts at halftime.

Mogadore Field darted to a 14-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Lodi Cloverleaf and Mogadore Field faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Mogadore Field High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Mogadore Field squared off with Rootstown in a football game.

