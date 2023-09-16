A swift early pace pushed Painesville Harvey past Independence Friday 35-7 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

Painesville Harvey darted in front of Independence 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Raiders’ offense jumped in front for a 35-7 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Painesville Harvey faced off against Ashtabula Edgewood and Independence took on Conneaut on Sept. 1 at Independence High School.

