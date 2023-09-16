Perry left no doubt in recording a 36-20 win over Geneva on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Perry darted in front of Geneva 16-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates registered a 29-6 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.

Perry breathed fire to a 36-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates chalked up this decision in spite of the Eagles’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Perry and Geneva faced off on Oct. 13, 2022 at Geneva High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Geneva faced off against New Middletown Springfield Local and Perry took on Kirtland on Sept. 1 at Kirtland High School.

