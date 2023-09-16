Vandalia Butler posted a narrow 28-21 win over Xenia in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Xenia started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Vandalia Butler at the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Buccaneers controlled the pace, taking a 21-7 lead into intermission.

Xenia moved ahead by earning a 21-14 advantage over Vandalia Butler at the end of the third quarter.

The Buccaneers had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Aviators won the session and the game with a 14-0 performance.

Last season, Xenia and Vandalia Butler faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Vandalia Butler High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Xenia squared off with Sidney in a football game.

