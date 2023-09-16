Tipp City Tippecanoe topped Troy 13-12 in a tough tilt during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

Troy showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Tipp City Tippecanoe as the first quarter ended.

The Red Devils kept a 7-6 intermission margin at the Trojans’ expense.

Tipp City Tippecanoe jumped to a 13-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans narrowed the gap 6-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

The last time Tipp City Tippecanoe and Troy played in a 21-7 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Tipp City Tippecanoe squared off with Greenville in a football game.

