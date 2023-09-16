A suffocating defense helped Sidney handle Dayton West Carrollton 42-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Sidney moved in front of Dayton West Carrollton 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Yellow Jackets registered a 36-0 advantage at halftime over the Pirates.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Yellow Jackets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Sidney and Dayton West Carrollton squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Sidney High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Dayton West Carrollton faced off against Fairborn and Sidney took on Xenia on Sept. 1 at Xenia High School.

