Piqua rolled past Greenville for a comfortable 35-7 victory in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

Piqua darted in front of Greenville 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Piqua roared to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Piqua and Greenville played in a 56-3 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Greenville faced off against Tipp City Tippecanoe and Piqua took on Riverside Stebbins on Sept. 1 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.