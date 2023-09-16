Riverside Stebbins raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 44-22 win over Fairborn in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Riverside Stebbins a 27-7 lead over Fairborn.

The Indians fought to a 30-7 intermission margin at the Skyhawks’ expense.

Fairborn showed some mettle by fighting back to a 44-22 count in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Riverside Stebbins and Fairborn faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Fairborn faced off against Dayton West Carrollton and Riverside Stebbins took on Piqua on Sept. 1 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

