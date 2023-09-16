Defense dominated as Wilmington pitched a 28-0 shutout of Cincinnati Aiken in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Wilmington opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cincinnati Aiken through the first quarter.

Wilmington charged to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Hurricanes and the Falcons were both scoreless.

Last season, Wilmington and Cincinnati Aiken squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Wilmington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Cincinnati Aiken faced off against Cincinnati Wyoming and Wilmington took on Cincinnati Mt Healthy on Sept. 1 at Wilmington High School.

