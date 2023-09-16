Toledo St. John’s Jesuit notched a win against Toledo St. Francis de Sales 40-23 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Toledo St. John’s Jesuit a 14-7 lead over Toledo St. Francis de Sales.

The Titans’ offense steamrolled in front for a 26-7 lead over the Knights at halftime.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Toledo St. Francis de Sales made it 33-15.

The Titans enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Knights’ 8-7 advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Toledo St. John’s Jesuit and Toledo St. Francis de Sales played in a 43-6 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

