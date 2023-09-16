Toledo Central Catholic topped Warren De La Salle 28-23 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Toledo Central Catholic a 7-0 lead over Warren De La Salle.

The Fighting Irish fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Pilots’ expense.

Toledo Central Catholic moved to a 21-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Fighting Irish enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Pilots’ 13-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Sept. 1, Toledo Central Catholic squared off with Novi Detroit Catholic Central in a football game.

