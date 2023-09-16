Richmond Edison dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-14 win over Akron North in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Richmond Edison a 14-0 lead over Akron North.

The Wildcats registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Vikings.

Richmond Edison steamrolled to a 36-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 7, Richmond Edison faced off against New Cumberland Oak Glen.

