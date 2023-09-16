Loveland topped Lebanon in a 37-31 overtime thriller in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Lebanon started on steady ground by forging a 10-7 lead over Loveland at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 24-17 advantage over the Tigers at the half.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Loveland and Lebanon locked in a 24-24 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Tigers and the Warriors locked in a 31-31 stalemate.

Loveland held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

The last time Loveland and Lebanon played in a 14-13 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lebanon faced off against Cincinnati Anderson and Loveland took on Milford on Sept. 1 at Loveland High School.

