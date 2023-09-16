Upper Arlington collected a solid win over Groveport Madison in a 21-7 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The scoreboard blinked a 7-7 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Golden Bears held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Upper Arlington and Groveport Madison squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Upper Arlington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Groveport Madison faced off against Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Upper Arlington took on Pickerington North on Sept. 1 at Pickerington North High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.