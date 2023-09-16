Huber Heights Wayne finally found a way to top Miamisburg 32-24 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

Miamisburg started on steady ground by forging a 17-13 lead over Huber Heights Wayne at the end of the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Miamisburg enjoyed a 24-13 lead over Huber Heights Wayne to start the final quarter.

The Warriors rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Vikings 19-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Huber Heights Wayne and Miamisburg faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Huber Heights Wayne High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Miamisburg faced off against Dayton Ponitz and Huber Heights Wayne took on Akron St Vincent – St Mary on Sept. 1 at Huber Heights Wayne High School.

