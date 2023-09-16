Defense dominated as Grove City pitched a 49-0 shutout of Marysville in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Grove City jumped in front of Marysville 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Greyhounds’ offense thundered in front for a 42-0 lead over the Monarchs at halftime.

Grove City jumped to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Grove City and Marysville squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Grove City High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Marysville faced off against Reynoldsburg and Grove City took on Thomas Worthington on Sept. 1 at Grove City High School.

